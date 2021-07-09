Euro 2020: English FA charged with offenses after semi-final win

UEFA has charged the English Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

