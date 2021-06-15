Euro Cup 2021: France vs Germany live telecast to begin at 12:30 am IST

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
Euro Cup 2021: Portugal vs Hungary live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
-
World Champion France will kick start its Euro Cup 2021 campaign against Germany on June 16 (Indian time). The two powerhouses of European football, France and Germany, usually square off in the latter half of a tournament. However, this time around, they will lock horns against each other in the Group stages.
France has come into the tournament as a favourite, while Germany, which was knocked out of 2018 Fifa World Cup, has been inconsistent. Germany’s coach Joachim Low's would look to end the team's long reign on a high as the ongoing European Championship will be his last tournament.
Check Portugal vs Hungary match results and highlights here
France vs Germany head to head
In head to head comparison, France has an upper hand. It won 14 out of 31 matches, while 7 matches ended in a draw. Ever since Germany knocked France out of World Cup on its way to the title in 2014, France’s coach Didier Deschamps has not lost to Loew.
Euro Cup matches on June 16 (Indian Standard Time)
France vs Germany
When France vs Germany match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for France vs Germany match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 16.
How to watch the live telecast of France vs Germany match?
The France vs Germany football match will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast the France vs Germany match with Hindi commentary, while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.
How to watch the live streaming of France vs Germany match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the France vs Germany football match.
Other Euro Cup matches on June 16 (Indian time)
Group B: Finland vs Russia
When Finland vs Russia match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for England vs Croatia match is 6:30 pm IST at Saint Petersburg on June 16.
How to watch the live telecast of Finland vs Russia match?
The live telecast of Finland vs Russia football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Finland vs Russia match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Finland vs Russia football match.
Third match on June 16
Group A: Turkey vs Wales
When Turkey vs Wales match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Turkey vs Wales match as per the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 16.
How to watch the live telecast of Turkey vs Wales match?
The live telecast of Turkey vs Wales football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Turkey vs Wales match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Turkey vs Wales football match.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor