Euro Cup 2021: France vs Germany live telecast to begin at 12:30 am IST

World Champion will kick start its Euro Cup 2021 campaign against on June 16 (Indian time). The two powerhouses of European football, and Germany, usually square off in the latter half of a tournament. However, this time around, they will lock horns against each other in the Group stages.

has come into the tournament as a favourite, while Germany, which was knocked out of 2018 Fifa World Cup, has been inconsistent. Germany’s coach Joachim Low's would look to end the team's long reign on a high as the ongoing European Championship will be his last tournament.

Check Portugal vs Hungary match results and highlights here



France vs head to head



In head to head comparison, France has an upper hand. It won 14 out of 31 matches, while 7 matches ended in a draw. Ever since knocked France out of World Cup on its way to the title in 2014, France’s coach Didier Deschamps has not lost to Loew.

Euro Cup matches on June 16 (Indian Standard Time)

France vs Germany

The kick-off time for France vs Germany match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 16.

How to watch the live telecast of France vs Germany match?



The France vs Germany match will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast the France vs Germany match with Hindi commentary, while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Germany match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the France vs Germany match.

Other Euro Cup matches on June 16 (Indian time)



Group B: vs Russia



When vs Russia match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for England vs Croatia match is 6:30 pm IST at Saint Petersburg on June 16.

How to watch the live telecast of vs match?



The live telecast of Finland vs match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Finland vs match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Finland vs Russia football match.

Third match on June 16



Group A: vs Wales



When vs Wales match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for vs Wales match as per the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 16.

How to watch the live telecast of Turkey vs Wales match?



The live telecast of Turkey vs Wales football match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Turkey vs Wales match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Turkey vs Wales football match.