Everton Weekes, Windies legendary batsman, dies; condolences pour in

Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three "Ws" of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95.

West Indies Cricket said the Barbados-born Weekes died Wednesday. He played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three players making their Test debuts in 1948.

He was also a highly respected coach, analyst, team manager, match referee for the International Cricket Council, and a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Everton Weeks cricket career



Weekes made his Test debut at the age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval. His final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

Weekes played 48 test matches and made 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings. That included a world-record five consecutive centuries in 1,948 scores of 141 against England in Jamaica, followed by scores of 128, 194, 162 and 101 in India. In his next innings, he made 90 when he was run out.

His average of 58.61 runs places Weekes, along with George Headley, in the top 10 Test averages of all time.

In all first-class cricket, he played 152 matches and scored 12,010 runs at an average of 55.34 with a top score of 304 not out.

Worrell died in 1967 and Walcott in 2006.

Cricket fraternity mourns over demise of Everton Weekes



"Everyone at MCC and Lord's are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes' passing," the Marylebone Cricket Club said in a statement.

"He will forever be remembered as one of the West Indies' finest cricketers."





Everyone at MCC and Lord’s are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes’ passing. He will forever be remembered as one of @windiescricket’s finest cricketers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/UJGMN5EGRQ — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 1, 2020

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said Weekes was "a gentleman and quite simply a wonderful human being.""I got to spend a couple hours with him last year just sitting at his home and talking with him, at a time when he was recovering from a serious illness," Skeritt said of Weekes' heart attack in June 2019.

"I grew to appreciate his sense of humour and his love of people, and witnessed the love and respect that so many held for him in Barbados and across the entire region.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 1, 2020

Saddened by passing away of Sir Everton Weekes who was the last of the famous 'Three Ws'. A true humble great of the game. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir Weekes’ family and fans in this hour of grief. RIP Sir - @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/cvRhdJ1yiu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 2, 2020

West Indies' Daren Sammy took to Twitter and wrote: "We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace."Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri wrote: "Saddened by passing away of Sir Everton Weekes who was the last of the famous 'Three Ws'. A true humble great of the game. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir Weekes' family and fans in this hour of grief. RIP Sir @windiescricket."Former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman also extended condolences to Weekes family.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends," Anil Kumble tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 2, 2020

Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend , Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/eQQo3QXN7F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 1, 2020

Laxman wrote, "Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend, Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game. My condolences to his family and loved ones."