Excited to represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, says Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has expressed excitement on joining Punjab Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
"I am excited to represent the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. Thanks to all staff that picked me up in the auction and I am really excited to come to India and get the tournament started," said Livingstone in a video posted by Punjab Kings on Twitter.
Livingstone was the first player in Set 2 of the all-rounders and attracted bids from Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to star with.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered late but Punjab Kings bagged Livingstone in the end for Rs 11.50 crore.
Meanwhile, pacer Sandeep Sharma was elated to be back with Punjab after four years.
"I am really excited to be back in Punjab after four years where I started my IPL career. I am excited to give my best," said Sandeep Sharma
Mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, saw Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer among the top picks of the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
