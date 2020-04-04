Fifa postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India over coronavirus pandemic

-
ALSO READ
FIFA rankings: India slips to 106th position, Belgium maintains top spot
Conmebol to ask Fifa to delay qualification matches for 2022 World Cup
India's FIFA 2022 WC qualifiers postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak
Qatar delays football World Cup stadium launch due to lack of certification
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India to play England in semifinal on March 5
-
The Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in November was on Saturday postponed by the football's world governing body due to the worsening Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic.
The women's age group showpiece was to be held at five venues in the country from November 2-21.
The decision was taken by the Fifa-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the Fifa Council to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
The working group decided to "postpone the Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 - originally scheduled for August/September 2020 - and the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 - originally scheduled for November 2020."
"New dates will be identified," Fifa said in a statement.
The working group includes the Fifa administration and Secretary Generals and top executives from all confederations. It unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference late on Friday.
While the tournament itself is five months away but just a few qualifying events have been held so far and the remaining have not been held due to the global health crisis which has affected more than a million people.
Over 50,000 deaths have been caused by the deadly outbreak so far.