Concacaf suspends final phase of inaugural Nations League over coronavirus

Most of the world's sporting events, including major football tournaments, have been suspended due to Covid-19, which has so far claimed more than 58,000 lives worldwide.

The final phase of its inaugural Nations League tournament has been suspended by North American, Central American and Caribbean Confederation (Concacaf) because of the Covid-19 or pandemic.

The Nations League semi-finals were scheduled for June 4, pitting Mexico against Costa Rica and Honduras against the United States.

The annual Caribbean Club Championship and qualifiers for the 2021 Gold Cup, respectively scheduled for May and June, have also been postponed, Concacaf said in a statement on Friday.



"Given the current public health situation, and after consulting with ... we have made the decision to suspend the 2020 Concacaf Nations League finals, scheduled for June 4-7 in Houston and Dallas," the statement read.

"The event will be rescheduled for a later date and at venues to be determined. This will be confirmed after further consultation with regarding the remaining international windows on the calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities determining that it is safe to resume professional sporting events," it added.

