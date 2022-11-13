LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » FIFA World Cup » News
Tanya, Mansi shift focus on U20 athletes with record breaking performances
Cricket fraternity hails England's ICC T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan
Business Standard

Fifa world cup: Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from squad over doping test

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar as a precaution due to the winger's failed doping test in February

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar World Cup | Saudi Arabia

AP  |  Riyadh 

FIFA world cup
Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar as a precaution due to the winger's failed doping test in February.

Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard's squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs.

But the team said Sunday that it was dropping Al-Mowallad, who plays for Saudi team Al-Shabab, as a precaution as there is still a case against him, and that Renard had called up Al-Shabab teammate Nawaf Al-Abed in his place.

Saudi Arabia faces a tough task is Group C, where it opens its campaign on Nov. 22 against Argentina, four days before it plays Poland, before its final group game against Mexico on Nov. 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FIFA World Cup 2022

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:52 IST

`