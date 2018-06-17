Fifa World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico: Neuer, Kroos begin title defence

Match Preview: vs Mexico

Defending champions will kick-off their title defence when they take on in a Group F match of the FIFA 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium here on Sunday.

In their previous 11 meetings, have won six times while the South Americans managed just a single win.

Germany, the 2014 World cup holders, qualified top of their group in UEFA qualification, winning every game and amassing a goal difference of plus 39 while

under the unpredictable Juan Carlos Osorio, topped their fourth round and fifth round groups, losing only once in 16 games.

The Manuel Neuer-led side, however, haven't been at their best this year as Germany managed to win just one of their four international friendlies in 2018. While they defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1, they suffered losses against Brazil and Austria.

The biggest concern for Germany was the fitness of their star players and Jerome Later, recovered from a serious foot injury to be fit for the mega event.

too, have a settled squad.

With the likes of Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado, Mexico's biggest strength lies in the midfield. The duo will be supported by either Jonathan dos Santos or Marco Fabian, whoever gets a chance in today's game.

Hirving Lozano, Carlos Vela, and Oribe Peralta will lead the Mexican attack. Also, Javier Hernandez and Raul Jimenez are the other two contenders for the striker's slot.

When and where to watch:

will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 8.30 PM

Germany vs Mexico will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Fifa World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers

This is full 23-man squad of Germany and Mexico:

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Corona, Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Marquez Rafael, Diego Reyes, Hector Moreno, Herrera Hector, Alvarez Edson

Midfielders: Dos Santos Jonathan, Layum Miguel, Dos Santos Giovani, Corona Jesus, Guardado Andres, Aquino Javier, Gallardo Jesus

Forwards: Fabian Marco, Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Peralta Oribe, Lozano Hirving

Mexico Football Squad. (Photo: @miseleccionmx twitter)

Formation and tactics: Mexico line-up in a sort of a 4-3-3 or a 3-1-3-3, with a back three. A playmaker, usually Andres Guardado sits in front of the defenders. The wide men go high up the pitch while the wingers are responsible for creating something.

Key players: Javier Hernandez. Creativity comes from the wide front men, especially Lozano, who should announce himself as a real talent on the world stage, something Eredivisie watchers have known for a while

Trivia: Rafael Márquez is featuring in his fifth different World Cup finals tournament in Russia, equalling the record currently held by Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany).

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre (Barcelona), (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Mats (Bayern Munich), Jerome (Bayern Munich), (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), (Juventus), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), (Leipzig), (Bayern Munich).





Formation and tactics: Germany line up in a 4-2-3-1. Defensively, Germany press high. Jerome and Mats are solid centre-backs whrelentlesslymfortable on the ball. The Germans press relentlessley, with their aim being to win the ball back, and then counter-attack using their wide men. Their full backs also push up and help with the ball. They like to build from the back and keep possession of the ball. and will be responsible for creating chances for their teams, while will be the man looking to win the ball back. Up front, Germany have experimented. is the team's main goal threat but is also an excellent choice. In goal, is expected to make his return, and if not, Marc-Andre can more than make up for him.

Key players: Germany is a system-based team in which the system is more important than the players, despite most of them being global superstars (case in point: Leroy Sane, who was dropped for tactical reasons). Still, and will need to click for the Die Mannschaft to play well.

Trivia: Only (9) provided more assists in 2018 European World Cup qualifying than Serbia's Dusan Tadic (7). Also, Germany has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in each of the last four editions, the longest current streak of any team, as well as topping their group in every single World Cup since 1990.