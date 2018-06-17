Fifa World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico: Neuer, Kroos begin title defence

-
Match Preview: Germany vs Mexico
Defending champions Germany will kick-off their title defence when they take on Mexico in a Group F match of the FIFA 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium here on Sunday.
In their previous 11 meetings, Germany have won six times while the South Americans managed just a single win.
Germany, the 2014 World cup holders, qualified top of their group in UEFA qualification, winning every game and amassing a goal difference of plus 39 while
Mexico under the unpredictable Juan Carlos Osorio, topped their fourth round and fifth round groups, losing only once in 16 games.
The Manuel Neuer-led side, however, haven't been at their best this year as Germany managed to win just one of their four international friendlies in 2018. While they defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1, they suffered losses against Brazil and Austria.
The biggest concern for Germany was the fitness of their star players Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng. Later, Neuer recovered from a serious foot injury to be fit for the mega event.
Mexico too, have a settled squad.
With the likes of Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado, Mexico's biggest strength lies in the midfield. The duo will be supported by either Jonathan dos Santos or Marco Fabian, whoever gets a chance in today's game.
Hirving Lozano, Carlos Vela, Giovani dos Santos and Oribe Peralta will lead the Mexican attack. Also, Javier Hernandez and Raul Jimenez are the other two contenders for the striker's slot.
When and where to watch:
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018 at 8.30 PM
Germany vs Mexico will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Germany vs Mexico match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Fifa World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers
This is full 23-man squad of Germany and Mexico:
Mexico squad:
Goalkeepers: Jose Corona, Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa
Defenders: Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Marquez Rafael, Diego Reyes, Hector Moreno, Herrera Hector, Alvarez Edson
Midfielders: Dos Santos Jonathan, Layum Miguel, Dos Santos Giovani, Corona Jesus, Guardado Andres, Aquino Javier, Gallardo Jesus
Forwards: Fabian Marco, Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Peralta Oribe, Lozano Hirving
Mexico Football Squad. (Photo: @miseleccionmx twitter)
Formation and tactics: Mexico line-up in a sort of a 4-3-3 or a 3-1-3-3, with a back three. A playmaker, usually Andres Guardado sits in front of the defenders. The wide men go high up the pitch while the wingers are responsible for creating something.
Key players: Javier Hernandez. Creativity comes from the wide front men, especially Lozano, who should announce himself as a real talent on the world stage, something Eredivisie watchers have known for a while
Trivia: Rafael Márquez is featuring in his fifth different World Cup finals tournament in Russia, equalling the record currently held by Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany).
Germany squad:
Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain).
Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen).
Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich).
Formation and tactics: Germany line up in a 4-2-3-1. Defensively, Germany press high. Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are solid centre-backs whrelentlesslymfortable on the ball. The Germans press relentlessley, with their aim being to win the ball back, and then counter-attack using their wide men. Their full backs also push up and help with the ball. They like to build from the back and keep possession of the ball. Toni Kross and mesut Ozil will be responsible for creating chances for their teams, while Sami Khedira will be the man looking to win the ball back. Up front, Germany have experimented. Thomas Muller is the team's main goal threat but Timo Werner is also an excellent choice. In goal, Manuel Neuer is expected to make his return, and if not, Marc-Andre ter Stegen can more than make up for him.
Key players: Germany is a system-based team in which the system is more important than the players, despite most of them being global superstars (case in point: Leroy Sane, who was dropped for tactical reasons). Still, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller will need to click for the Die Mannschaft to play well.
Trivia: Only Joshua Kimmich (9) provided more assists in 2018 European World Cup qualifying than Serbia's Dusan Tadic (7). Also, Germany has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in each of the last four editions, the longest current streak of any team, as well as topping their group in every single World Cup since 1990.