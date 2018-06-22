Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Friday

JUST IN
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica live: When and where to watch
Brazil vs Costa Rica, Iceland vs Nigeria and Switzerland vs Serbia all football match will be telecasted live on Thursday

Photo: Shutterstock
Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The 8th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Brazil and Costa Rica playing their 2nd match also featuring Neymar and Coutinho.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: Brazil vs Costa Rica

When and Where to watch:

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group E match, Brazil vs Costa Rica match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).

Brazil vs Costa Rica match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Here are the live updates of Brazil vs Costa Rica match

Brazil vs Costa Rica match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd Match: Nigeria vs Iceland

When and Where to watch: Nigeria vs Iceland

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group D match, Nigeria vs Iceland match will take place in Volgograd on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 8:30 PM (IST).

Nigeria vs Iceland match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Here are the live updates of Nigeria vs Iceland match

Nigeria vs Iceland match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

3rd Match: Serbia vs Switzerland

When and Where to watch:

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group E match, Serbia vs Switzerland match will take place in Kaliningrad on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

Serbia vs Switzerland match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Here are the live updates of Serbia vs Switzerland match

Serbia vs Switzerland match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Fri, June 22 2018. 14:55 IST

