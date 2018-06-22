Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Friday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The 8th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Brazil and Costa Rica playing their 2nd match also featuring Neymar and

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: Brazil vs Costa Rica

When and Where to watch:

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group E match, match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Here are the live updates of match

Brazil vs Costa Rica match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd Match: Nigeria vs Iceland

When and Where to watch: Nigeria vs Iceland

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group D match, Nigeria vs Iceland match will take place in Volgograd on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 8:30 PM (IST).

Here are the live updates of Nigeria vs Iceland match

3rd Match: Serbia vs Switzerland

When and Where to watch:

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group E match, Serbia vs Switzerland match will take place in Kaliningrad on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

Here are the live updates of Serbia vs Switzerland match

