Fifa World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal live: When and where to watch

Senegal will aim to repeat the heroics of their 2002 team when they start their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign against a confident Poland in a Group H match at the Spartak Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Senegal is making their comeback to the World Cup after their 2002 show till the quarter-finals, Poland is in Russia after failing to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Both teams have a lot of pace in their attacks.



Sadio Mane vs Robert Lewandowski



While Bayern Munich star Lewandowski will again be the main man for Poland in the upcoming tie despite experiencing a disappointing season in the Champions League with Bayern Munich, their opponents will bank on Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane.

Mane scored 17 times while qualifying through Africa and 10 times in the Champions League. Lewandowski set a European qualification record with 16 goals in 10 matches to secure Poland's place in Russia.





The main worry for Poland is that Lewandowski lacks support as the team lacks star players. But the team have Rafal Kurzawa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Blaszczykowski and Piotr Zielinski, who are capable of keeping Lewandowski supplied with little chances.

Lewandowski: "I expect to play the best football possible" "They (Senegal) are very good on counter-attacks - when they attack, they do it really quickly. They don't waste time when they have the ball. They try to get forward and fire off shots as quickly as possible. They are a really dangerous team," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by FIFA.com.





The other important player for Poland is Napoli's young midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who scored four goals in this season's Serie A.

Senegal's star forward Sadio Mane is almost lost for words when describing the feeling of playing in his first FIFA World Cup.

Mane, on the other hand, have plenty of match-winners around him like Moussa Sow, Diafra Sakho, M'Baye Niang, Mame Biram Diouf and Keita Balde. However, if these players misfire, Stoke City's Mame Diouf or Ismaila Sarr can act as their covers.

The eight provide different options, with Sow, providing a leading aerial presence, Sakho dangerous with his back to goal, Mame Diouf a tireless worker and the young and pacy Sarr is able to open space along the wings, where M'Baye Niang can also perform. At the back, Napoli defensive powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly offers security and determination.

Having a wealth of such options has seen head coach Aliou Cisse juggle his options in the run up to the World Cup. Goalless draws against Bosnia-Herzegovina and, especially, Luxembourg, where Senegal mustered 13 shots without finding the back of the net, imply he is yet to find the right formula.





So in the upcoming match Poland, who got knocked out in the group stage in their last two appearances at the World Cup -- 2002 and 2006 -- will aim to go further while Senegal will look to start on a positive note, registering a win here.

Poland's final 23-man list is:

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea) and Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Marcin Kaminski (Stuttgart), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk and Michal Pazdan (both Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht)

Senegal's 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (SPAL), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover), Moussa Wague (Eupen);

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes);

Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mbaye Niang (Torino), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor).

When and Where to watch: Poland vs Senegal

Time: 8.30 PM

will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.