Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Sunday

After Messi and Ronaldo exit from Fifa World Cup 2018, in today's knockout match of round of 16, all eyes will be on Spain and how host Russia will overcome the stiff challenge of 2010 World Champions. On the other hand, later in the day, Croatia will take on Denmark. This is expected to be another exciting match as both teams with fancy their chances to qualify for the round of 8 (quarterfinals) and make a name for themselves.
Here's the today’s match schedule list:
1st match: Spain vs Russia
When and Where to watch: Spain vs Russia
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
In the today's first knockout match, Spain vs Russia will take place in Moscow on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).
Spain vs Russia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Spain vs Russia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
2nd match: Croatia vs Denmark
When and Where to watch: Croatia vs Denmark
Time: 11:30 PM (IST)
In today's second knockout match, Croatia vs Denmark match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, 1, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).
Croatia vs Denmark match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Croatia vs Denmark match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.