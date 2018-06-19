JUST IN
You are here: Home » sports » FIFA World Cup 2018 » News

Fifa World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt live: When and where to watch
Business Standard

Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match fixture, live streaming info for Tuesday

Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The sixth day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Russia and Egypt playing their 2nd match in Saint Petersburg

BS Web Team 

Goal! Investors line up World Cup winners off the pitch

Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The sixth day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Russia and Egypt playing their 2nd match. Egyptian star player Mohammed Salah is likely to take the field today.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: Colombia vs Japan

When and Where to watch:

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)


In today's Group H match, Colombia vs Japan match will take place in Saransk on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:30 PM (IST).


Colombia vs Japan match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Colombia vs Japan match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Check out our live coverage of Colombia vs Japan match here

2nd Match: Poland vs Senegal

When and Where to watch:

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)
.

In the FIFA World Cup 2018 today's match, Poland vs Senegal match will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8:30 PM (IST)
.

Poland vs Senegal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.


Poland vs Senegal match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.


Here's our live coverage of Poland vs Senegal

3rd Match: Russia vs Egypt

When and Where to watch:

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Check out our live coverage of Russia vs Egypt match here

In today's Group A match, Russia vs Egypt match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 23:30 PM (IST)


Russia vs Egypt match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. It is a much-anticipated match as the host Russia will play their 2nd match of FIFA World Cup 2018 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game. On the other hand, Egypt will look to come back after losing their first encounter against Uruguay. Most probably Mohammed Salah will take the field today for Egypt.


Russia vs Egypt match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Tue, June 19 2018. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements