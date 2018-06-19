Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match fixture, live streaming info for Tuesday

-
Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The sixth day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Russia and Egypt playing their 2nd match. Egyptian star player Mohammed Salah is likely to take the field today.
Here's the today’s match schedule list:
1st Match: Colombia vs Japan
When and Where to watch:
Time: 5:30 PM (IST)
In today's Group H match, Colombia vs Japan match will take place in Saransk on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:30 PM (IST).
Colombia vs Japan match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Colombia vs Japan match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
Check out our live coverage of Colombia vs Japan match here
2nd Match: Poland vs Senegal
When and Where to watch:
Time: 8:30 PM (IST)
In the FIFA World Cup 2018 today's match, Poland vs Senegal match will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8:30 PM (IST)
Poland vs Senegal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Poland vs Senegal match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
Here's our live coverage of Poland vs Senegal
3rd Match: Russia vs Egypt
When and Where to watch:
Time: 11:30 PM (IST)
Check out our live coverage of Russia vs Egypt match here
In today's Group A match, Russia vs Egypt match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 23:30 PM (IST)
Russia vs Egypt match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. It is a much-anticipated match as the host Russia will play their 2nd match of FIFA World Cup 2018 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game. On the other hand, Egypt will look to come back after losing their first encounter against Uruguay. Most probably Mohammed Salah will take the field today for Egypt.
Russia vs Egypt match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.