Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match fixture, live streaming info for Tuesday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The sixth day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Russia and Egypt playing their 2nd match. Egyptian star player Mohammed Salah is likely to take the field today.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:



1st Match: Colombia vs Japan



When and Where to watch:



Time: 5:30 PM (IST)





In today's Group H match, match will take place in Saransk on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd Match: Poland vs Senegal



When and Where to watch:



Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

In the today's match, match will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8:30 PM (IST)

In the today's match, match will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8:30 PM (IST)

Broadcast and streaming information same as above.



3rd Match: Russia vs Egypt



When and Where to watch:



Time: 11:30 PM (IST)



In today's Group A match, match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 23:30 PM (IST)





In today's Group A match, match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 23:30 PM (IST). It is a much-anticipated match as the host Russia will play their 2nd match of FIFA World Cup 2018 after defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game. On the other hand, Egypt will look to come back after losing their first encounter against Uruguay. Most probably Mohammed Salah will take the field today for Egypt.

Broadcast and streaming information same as above.