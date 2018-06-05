Fifa World Cup 2018: Falcao, Rodriguez spearhead Colombia World Cup squad

The darlings of the last Fifa World Cup, Colombia is arguably a deeper team in 2018 with a greater squad depth.



Earning the last automatic qualification spot in South America, Colombia will be keen to better their performance at Brazil 2014 when they reached the last eight. As expected, Colombia will be led by Monaco striker and Bayern Munich midfielder



Falcao, 32, will be making his first World Cup appearance, having suffered a serious knee injury before the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Colombia football coach included and Abel Aguilar in his final 23-man World Cup squad despite injury concerns.

centre-back Zapata has not played since suffering a hamstring tear in late April while Deportivo Cali midfielder Aguilar is also recovering from a leg muscle problem, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Monday, the Colombian football federation said both players had stepped up their recovery after missing the team's 0-0 draw with Egypt in Italy on Friday.

There was no place in Pekerman's squad for Boca Juniors playmaker Edwin Cardona while Santa Fe youngster William Tesillo and veteran forward Teofilo Gutierrez also missed out.

Group: Colombia will begin their campaign in Russia against Japan on June 19 before facing Poland and Senegal in Group H. The clash between Poland and Colombia could prove pivotal, in terms of who will advance to the knockout stages. Both sides possess an array of talent that have the potential to set the tournament alight, and this match-up at the Kazan Arena may provide the platform for a memorable individual or team display.





(Photo: @jamesdrodriguez twitter)

The 23 man Colobia squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Cuadrado (Once Caldas), David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali)

Defenders: Santiago Arias (PSV), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), (AC Milan).

Midfielders: Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Quintero (River Plate), (Bayern Munich), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol), Mateus Uribe (Club America).

Forwards: Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), (Monaco), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion), Luis Muriel (Sevilla).

