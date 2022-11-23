Fifa World Cup 2022: Japan gets two late goals to beat Germany 2-1

-
ALSO READ
LIVE Spain vs Costa Rica Fifa World Cup: Gavi on the board, ESP lead 5-0
FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why
Fifa WC 2022: Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was 'scandalous'
FIFA World Cup 2022 amalgamation of skill, talent & tech, says AIFF chief
FIFA World Cup 2022: How to get tickets, reach Qatar, watch the game live
-
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals on Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.
Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalise in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.
Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations. The match was played a day after Argentina's 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.
Before the game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to Fifa following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.
Nancy Faeser, Germany’s sports minister, attended the match at the Khalifa International Stadium and was sitting beside Fifa President Gianni Infantino while wearing the same “One Love” armband that Fifa had outlawed with its threats of consequences.
It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.
Germany outplayed Japan for much of the match with 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan’s 11. Despite giving away the penalty, Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made a string of saves. Germany next faces Spain on Sunday, while Japan takes on Costa Rica.
Germany was playing at the World Cup for the first time since its shocking group-stage exit as defending champion in 2018, while Japan is appearing in its seventh straight World Cup.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 23:16 IST