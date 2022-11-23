Fifa World Cup 2022: Japan gets two late goals to beat Germany 2-1

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals on Wednesday to give a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Ger­many the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalise in the 76th minute after Germ­any goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.



Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations. The match was played a day after Argentina's 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.

Before the game, Germ­any’s players cov­ered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.



Nancy Faeser, Germany’s sports minister, attended the match at the Khalifa International Stadium and was sitting beside President Gianni Infantino while wearing the same “One Love” armband that had outlawed with its threats of consequences.



It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.



Germany outplayed Jap­an for much of the match with 24 attempts on goal co­m­pared to Japan’s 11. Despite giving away the penalty, Jap­an goalkeeper Shuichi Gon­da made a string of saves. Germany next faces Spain on Sunday, while takes on Costa Rica.

Germany was playing at the World Cup for the first time since its shocking group-stage exit as defending champion in 2018, while is appearing in its seventh straight World Cup.