Fifa World Cup: Putin welcomes fans to Russia, promises thrilling tourney

-
ALSO READ
Putin aims to halve Russia's 'unacceptable' poverty rate within six years
Putin writes to Trump: Equality, mutual respect only way forward for peace
Play with courage and fight until the end: Putin demands more from Russia
PM Modi to visit Russia on May 21 for informal summit with Vladimir Putin
US brushes off Putin's 'unstoppable' missile threat, says 'fully prepared'
-
President Vladimir Putin is welcoming soccer teams and fans to Russia for the World Cup, saying the tournament will be thrilling and memorable.
"For our country, it's a great joy and honour to receive representatives from the massive footballing family," Putin said in a video statement released today.
He promised "a real celebration - filled with sporting passion and strong emotions."
Putin added "I hope that you will have lasting memories, not only of the matches of the best teams and the skills of the players, but also of your acquaintance with Russia - its distinctive culture, unique history and rich character and her hospitable, sincere and friendly people."
He concluded in English, saying "Welcome to Russia.