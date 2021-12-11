Fifth Ashes Test to be played at Blundstone Arena in Hobart with pink-ball

-
Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that the fifth Men's Ashes Test match will be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart as a day-night fixture from January 14-18, 2022.CA acknowledged and thanked all the State and Territory Governments, State Cricket Associations and venues who expressed an interest in hosting the match in what was an extremely competitive process.The submissions were assessed on several criteria through which the CA board has unanimously decided that Blundstone Arena is the most appropriate venue to host the match.It will be a historic occasion given Tasmania has never hosted an Ashes Test before and this will also be the first day-night Test match to be played in the state.Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, in an official release, said
Hockley further said: "There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational factors and on the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test.""We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to take place in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision," he added.
