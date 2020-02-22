FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India vs Australia live streaming details here

-
ALSO READ
FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India vs Belgium live streaming details here
FIH Hockey Pro League 2020, India vs Netherlands live streaming details
FIH Pro Hockey League highlights: Belgium beats India 3-2, top points table
FIH Pro Hockey League highlights: Sreejesh stars as India beats Belgium 2-1
FIH Hockey Pro League, India vs Netherlands highlights: IND win in shootout
-
Indian hockey team will look to put a spirited show against the Australia hockey team in FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. India lost 3-4 to defending champions Australia, but not before they put up a spirited show in its first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter.
Check FIH Pro Hockey League points table here
India were down 1-4 before the final quarter, but rallied to pull back as they sounded the board twice, only to run out of time in the end. Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners, while Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd) netted for the hosts.
FIH Hockey Pro League match and Live streaming details
Today’s hockey match: India vs Australia
Time: 7:00 pm IST
India vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary on Saturday. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.