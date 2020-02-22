JUST IN
Ishant picks up three, Kane Williamson looks solid as NZ reach 166/3
Business Standard

FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India vs Australia live streaming details here

India vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary on Saturday. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

BS Web Team 

Manpreet Singh, FIH Pro Hockey league
Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh in action

Indian hockey team will look to put a spirited show against the Australia hockey team in FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. India lost 3-4 to defending champions Australia, but not before they put up a spirited show in its first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter.

Check FIH Pro Hockey League points table here

India were down 1-4 before the final quarter, but rallied to pull back as they sounded the board twice, only to run out of time in the end. Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners, while Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd) netted for the hosts.

FIH Hockey Pro League match and Live streaming details

Today’s hockey match: India vs Australia

Time: 7:00 pm IST

First Published: Sat, February 22 2020. 13:57 IST

