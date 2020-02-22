FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India vs Australia live streaming details here

will look to put a spirited show against the Australia hockey team in FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. India lost 3-4 to defending champions Australia, but not before they put up a spirited show in its first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter.

India were down 1-4 before the final quarter, but rallied to pull back as they sounded the board twice, only to run out of time in the end. Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners, while Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd) netted for the hosts.

FIH Hockey Pro League match and Live streaming details



Today’s hockey match: India vs Australia



Time: 7:00 pm IST



India vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary on Saturday. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.