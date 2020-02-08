FIH Pro Hockey League, India vs Belgium LIVE score: Match to begin at 5 pm
Belgium hockey team are currently at the top of the FIH Pro League points table with eleven points. Check India vs Belgium hockey match live score and match updates here
Belgium hockey team are currently at the top of the FIH Pro League points table with eleven points. They have won all of their four matches, defeating Australia and New Zealand (two matches each), away from home. However, India will gain confidence from the fact that they beat Belgium in their own backyard last year. India triumphed in all five matches (three against Belgium and two against Spain) during their tour of Belgium in September 2019.
India vs Belgium hockey match live streaming details
India vs Belgium hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
