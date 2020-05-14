Find new meme or emoji: Akhtar reacts after ICC trolls him over Smith tweet

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the (ICC), saying the apex cricketing body has thrown neutrality out of the window.



Akhtar had said that he could dismiss Australia's inside in four balls.



The (ICC) used a series of images featuring basketball star Michael Jordan to troll Akhtar after he claimed that he can get Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting" bouncers.





Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 Twenty20 Internationals while taking 178 wickets, 247 wickets and 19 wickets respectively in each format.

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 has replied to defamation notice of Tafazzul Rizvi



Synopsis:

1) Notice by Mr.Rizvi is defective/invalid.



2) My comments about PCB & Mr. Rizvi are expression of opinion given in public interest to point out shortcomings in PCB with hope for improvement. pic.twitter.com/ZuPkfMYGFK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 12, 2020

In the ICC's first picture Jordan looks down at something. In the next image, it is revealed as Akhtar's tweet, and third one shows the legendary basketball player laughing.Akhtar, 44, tweeted on Wednesday that he was not amused by the response."A symbolic tweet, how has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there," Akhtar tweeted.One of the fastest bowlers the game has seen, Akhtar posted an old video of himself and captioned it: "Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos."Earlier, Akhtar had taken to social media to respond to a poll on cricket website ESPNCricinfo that pitted some of the best in the business from the previous era with bowlers and batsmen from the modern-day.Responding to the post that had pitted Akhtar against Smith, the Pakistani said, "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol."The former pacer, who has been served a defamation notice by the legal counsel of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Tafazzul Rizvi, told the media that his lawyer had sent the reply to the notice."He has rejected Rizvi's notice and its content. Like I said I am going to fight this case till the end because I have done nothing wrong by highlighting the weak areas in the PCB working.