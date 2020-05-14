Find new meme or emoji: Akhtar reacts after ICC trolls him over Smith tweet

-
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the apex cricketing body has thrown neutrality out of the window.
Akhtar had said that he could dismiss Australia's Steve Smith inside in four balls.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) used a series of images featuring basketball star Michael Jordan to troll Akhtar after he claimed that he can get Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting" bouncers.
In the ICC's first picture Jordan looks down at something. In the next image, it is revealed as Akhtar's tweet, and third one shows the legendary basketball player laughing.
ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2020
Akhtar, 44, tweeted on Wednesday that he was not amused by the ICC response. "A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there," Akhtar tweeted.
One of the fastest bowlers the game has seen, Akhtar posted an old video of himself and captioned it: "Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos."
A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020
Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt
Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020
Earlier, Akhtar had taken to social media to respond to a poll on cricket website ESPNCricinfo that pitted some of the best in the business from the previous era with bowlers and batsmen from the modern-day.
Responding to the post that had pitted Akhtar against Smith, the Pakistani said, "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol."
Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020
The former pacer, who has been served a defamation notice by the legal counsel of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Tafazzul Rizvi, told the media that his lawyer had sent the reply to the notice.
"He has rejected Rizvi's notice and its content. Like I said I am going to fight this case till the end because I have done nothing wrong by highlighting the weak areas in the PCB working.
My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 has replied to defamation notice of Tafazzul Rizvi— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 12, 2020
