Following Dhoni's footsteps: Raina too retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina's message came minutes after Dhoni told his million of fans "consider me retired" on his Instagram page.



"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," Raina posted on his instagram page.



