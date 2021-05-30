French Open: Naomi Osaka wins opening match, sails into second round

-
World number two Naomi Osaka got off to a flying start in the French Open as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.
With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row.
Osaka booked her spot in the second round by overcoming Tig in a tight second set ending the game which lasted for one hour 47 minutes.
The 23-year-old, who has won her last two consecutive majors but did not feature in French Open last year, is seeking a fifth Grand Slam title, and first on a surface other than hard court.
Osaka will now lock horns with another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, who knocked out Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3.
Earlier this week, Osaka said she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.
