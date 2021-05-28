England board to appoint Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley as match referees

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
India vs England 1st Test toss result, playing 11, live streaming details
India vs England 2nd Test toss result, final playing 11 and live streaming
-
Seeking inclusivity, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to add former fast bowlers Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley to the panel of its match referees.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the two respected former English fast bowlers of African-Caribbean heritage are among the five names added to a "supplementary match referees" panel.
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
The names are to be announced shortly.
Both Malcolm and Headley have remained involved in the game in coaching roles.
Both have retired from active cricket after stellar careers. Malcolm took over 1,000 first-class wickets -- 128 of them in Test cricket with a best of 9/57 against South Africa -- while Headley grabbed an impressive 60 Test wickets at 27.85 apiece before his career was curtailed by injury.
ENG vs NZ Tests: Check full schedule, Match timings and live streaming details here
Headley is expected to officiate in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy next week.
It's a sign of ECB's commitment to diversity, months after former Test umpire John Holder had called for an inquiry following the revelation that the cricket body had not appointed a non-white match official to the first-class list since 1992.
Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
Holder also claimed they had never appointed a non-white Pitch Liaison Officer, Cricket Liaison Officer, Match Referee, Umpires' Mentor or Umpires' Coach, forcing the ECB to acknowledged the grievances and work on "areas where we need to be better and do more to be inclusive and diverse".
The ECB also announced a raft of measures, including commitment to ensure that a minimum of 15 percent of umpires on the national panel are from a Black and minority ethnic (BAME) background by the end of 2021.
At present the figure is 8 percent.
Check India vs New Zealand latest news updates here
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor