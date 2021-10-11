From 'greatest finisher' to 'greatest finisher ever', Kohli on MSD's knock

-
ALSO READ
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
European Super League clubs tell FIFA legal action already started
European football split as big clubs agree to form breakaway league
UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa League finals
Clash of IPL, Caribbean league may leave no breathing space for cricketers
-
After Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off the match against Delhi Capitals with his explosive knock in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 in Dubai, his Royal Challengers counterpart, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary cricketer.
Dhoni played a stellar inning as his unbeaten six-ball 18 at a strike rate of exactly 300, including three boundaries and a maximum, helped CSK secure a place in the final.
Tagging MSD in a post, India captain Kohli first wrote, "Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."
However, he deleted this tweet calling Dhoni "the greatest finisher of the game" and added "the greatest finisher ever" to his post.
While a fan shared screenshots of both the tweets on the micro-blogging platform, several others noticed Kohli's fanboy moment.
Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian team when they take the field for the T20 World Cup in Dubai later this month. Kohli's RCB might have a chance to face CSK in the final if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday and Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier on Wednesday.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor