From 'greatest finisher' to 'greatest finisher ever', Kohli on MSD's knock

After Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off the match against Delhi Capitals with his explosive knock in the 2021 Qualifier 1 in Dubai, his Royal Challengers counterpart, took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni played a stellar inning as his unbeaten six-ball 18 at a strike rate of exactly 300, including three boundaries and a maximum, helped CSK secure a place in the final.

Tagging MSD in a post, India captain Kohli first wrote, "Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."

However, he deleted this tweet calling Dhoni "the greatest finisher of the game" and added "the greatest finisher ever" to his post.

While a fan shared screenshots of both the tweets on the micro-blogging platform, several others noticed Kohli's fanboy moment.

Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian team when they take the field for the T20 World Cup in Dubai later this month. Kohli's RCB might have a chance to face CSK in the final if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday and Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier on Wednesday.

--IANS

cs/akm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)