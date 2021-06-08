England to Portugal: All you need to know about top teams in Euro Cup 2021

The postponed Uefa Euro 2020 will kickstart from June 12 after the tournament was postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in the world. The tournament was to be held between June 12, 2020 and 12 July 2020. The Uefa decided to postpone the tournament to 2021, but the name ‘UEFA Euro 2020’ was retained.

The tournament will be held in 11 different cities across Europe. The decision to host the Championship in different cities across Europe was taken in 2012 and conveyed by then Uefa President Michel Platini who had said the decision to host in different nations was a ‘romantic’ one-off event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

is one of the top teams in Euro 2020 as players’ cumulative worth is the highest among the teams participating in the tournament with their star striker Harry Kane being the most valuable in the team. The team is among the youngest teams in the tournament and has players plying their trade in some of the biggest clubs in the world. The English fans have been vocal again about their team’s prospect as the final of the marquee tournament is schedule to take place at Wembley Stadium.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ﻿﻿Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, ﻿Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, ﻿Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Italy team

Italy will kickstart its Euro 2020 campaign against Turkey on June 12 at 12:30 am IST. Italy has been a powerhouse and will look to make a mark after it failed to qualify for 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Under new coach Roberto Mancini, the team has not lost since a 1-0 defeat against in September 2018 in the Nations League. The team will hope to continue that unbeaten run in the Euros.

Group A





Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

football team

was the last team to beat Italy and was also the champion of the 2016 edition of the Uefa Euro Cup held in France. The team will be led by the talismanic He is now 36 and this could be his last European Championship. Ronaldo has topped the scoring charts in La Liga, English Premier League, and the Serie A, but hasn’t been able to achieve a similar feat in either the Euros or the World Cup. A title along with becoming a top scorer could be a fairy tale ending the Juventus star will be hoping for.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, ﻿Jose Fonte, ﻿﻿Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, ﻿Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, ﻿Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: ﻿﻿Joao Felix, Diogo Jota,﻿ ﻿Cristiano Ronaldo, ﻿Andre Silva,﻿ Rafa Silva

France football team

The previous edition’s finalist and host, France have a star name in almost every position. With Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, N'Golo Kante, Varane, Tolisso, Pogba, the French team will be tough to beat in the tournament. Having won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the team will be high in confidence. The team must ensure its feet are on the ground to finish above the rest.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma.

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso.

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema,﻿ Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.

Germany and Spain

Two of the biggest football powerhouses in the world, Germany and Spain, will be aiming to cover some of the lost ground in the last few years. Both teams have won 3 titles each, the most in the tournament. Spain won it last in 2012 and Germany in 1996. The German team, however, won the 2014 World Cup. It hasn’t been, since then, able to rise to similar levels. It went out in the group stage in the 2018 World Cup for the first time in its football history. Spain did just one round better to go out in Round of 16. German coach Joachim Low has announced that he will retire after the Euros. He will be hoping to retire on a high.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, ﻿Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, ﻿Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, ﻿Toni Kroos, ﻿﻿Jamal Musiala, ﻿﻿﻿Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller,﻿ Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez.

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, ﻿Koke, ﻿Marcos Llorente, ﻿Dani Olmo, ﻿Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore.

Forwards: ﻿﻿Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri.

Belgium and Croatia

While the old powerhouses will be trying to add more to their history, Belgium and Croatia, the new football powerhouses of Europe, will be aiming to create some new legacy. In the 2018 World Cup, Belgium finished third, while Croatia lost in the final against France. Both teams will hope to continue a similar run.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: ﻿Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, ﻿Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, ﻿Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga.

Defenders: ﻿Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko.

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic,﻿ Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec.

Forwards: Josip Brekalo, ﻿﻿Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic.

Other teams to look for are Switzerland, Sweden, and Russia. Finland will be making its European debut in Euro 2020.

Many of the football fans globally feel abandoned in the few months between the end of a club season and the beginning of the new season. The Euro Cup 2021 couldn’t have come at a better time.

GROUP A

Turkey

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, ﻿﻿Merih Demiral, ﻿Ozan Kabak, ﻿﻿Umut Meras, ﻿﻿﻿Mert Muldur,﻿ Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yilmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyali, ﻿Hakan Calhanoglu, ﻿Halil Dervişoglu, ﻿﻿Irfan Can Kahveci, ﻿Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, ﻿Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kerem Akturkoglu, ﻿Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

Wales

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, ﻿Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, ﻿Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, ﻿Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, ﻿Joe Rodon, ﻿﻿Neco Williams.

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, ﻿﻿Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, ﻿Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson.

Forwards: Gareth Bale, ﻿Kieffer Moore, ﻿﻿Tyler Roberts

GROUP B

Russia

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya,﻿ Mario Fernandes, ﻿Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, ﻿Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, ﻿﻿Daler Kuzyaev, ﻿﻿Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, ﻿Magomed Ozdoev,﻿ ﻿Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny

Denmark

Goalkeepers: ﻿Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: ﻿Joachim Andersen,﻿ Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer,﻿﻿﻿﻿ Joakim Maehle, ﻿Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, ﻿Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,﻿ ﻿Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, ﻿﻿Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, ﻿Jonas Wind

Finland

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, ﻿Joona Toivio, ﻿﻿Jere Uronen, ﻿﻿Leo Vaisanen Sauli Vaisanen.

Midfielders: ﻿Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, ﻿Joni Kauko, ﻿﻿Robin Lod, ﻿﻿Rasmus Schuller, ﻿Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv,﻿ ﻿Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari

Forwards: Marcus Forss, ﻿Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, ﻿Teemu Pukki

GROUP C

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: ﻿Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal

Midfielders: ﻿Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, ﻿Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, ﻿Quincy Promes, Jurrien Timber, Donny van de Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum.

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, ﻿Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, ﻿Cody Gakpo, ﻿Donyell Malen, ﻿Wout Weghorst

Austria

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager

Defenders: David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, ﻿Andreas Ulmer

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher Trimmel

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: ﻿Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, ﻿﻿Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Roman Bezus, ﻿Yevhen Makarenko, ﻿﻿Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, ﻿﻿Heorhii Sudakov, ﻿Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards: ﻿Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

North Macedonia

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski, Risto Jankov, Damjan Siskovski

Defenders: ﻿﻿Egzijan Alioski, Egzon Bejtulai, ﻿Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski, ﻿Darko Velkovski, ﻿﻿Gjoko Zajkov

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardi, Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Feran Hasani, Tihomir Kostadinov, ﻿Boban Nikolov, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Milan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski.

Forwards: Daniel Avramovski, Goran Pandev, Marjan Radeski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Trickovski, ﻿﻿Krste Velkovski

GROUP D

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet

Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: ﻿Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: ﻿Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek,﻿ Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, ﻿Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto,﻿ Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, ﻿Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, ﻿Matej Vydra

GROUP E

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: ﻿Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, ﻿Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, ﻿﻿Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, ﻿Kristoffer Olsson, ﻿Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, ﻿Jordan Larsson

Poland

Goalkeepers: Łukasz Fabianski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, ﻿Kamil Glik, Michał Helik, Tomasz Kedziora, Kamil Piatkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Paweł Dawidowicz, Przemysław Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper Kozłowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Przemysław Płacheta, Piotr Zielinski

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Swiderski, Jakub Swierczok

Slovakia

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Dusan Kuciak, Marek Rodak

Defenders: David Hancko, Tomas Hubocan, Martin Koscelnik, Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, ﻿Martin Valjent, Denis Vavro.

Midfielders: Laszlo Benes, Ondrej Duda, Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin, ﻿Jakub Hromada, Patrik Hrosovsky, Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tomas Suslov, ﻿Vladimir Weiss.

Forwards: ﻿Robert Bozenik, Michal Duris, Robert Mak, Ivan Schranz

GROUP F

Hungary

Goalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, ﻿Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, ﻿﻿Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, ﻿﻿﻿Loic Nego, Willi Orban, ttila Szalai

Midfielders: Tamas Cseri, ﻿Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, ﻿David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga

Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, ﻿Szabolcs Schon, ﻿Adam Szalai