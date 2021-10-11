IPL 2021, Eliminator: RCB vs KKR playing 11, live toss, streaming details

-
-
In Eliminator of 14th edition of Indian Premier League 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. The winner of today’s match will clash with Delhi Capitals, who lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, the second qualifier of IPL 2021.
The RCB vs KKR match is also seen as a clash of two international captains, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan, ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, starting October 17.
Talking about the playing 11, it would be interesting to see whether Andre Russell would make a comeback in KKR’s line-up. Russell has been nursing an calf injury and failed to make into KKR playing 11 in recent matches. In his absence, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in KKR playing 11. Meanwhile, RCB is expected to retain its winning combination from previous match.
2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule
RCB vs KKR playing 11
RCB playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
RCB vs KKR head-to-head
Total matches played: 28
RCB won: 13
KKR won: 15
RCB highest score vs KKR: 213
KKR highest score vs RCB: 222
RCB lowest score vs KKR: 49
KKR lowest score vs RCB: 84
Know about IPL 2021, Eliminator match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the RCB vs KKR Eliminator match be played?
The RCB vs KKR Eliminator match is scheduled to take place on October 11, Monday.
Where will RCB vs KKR Eliminator match be played?
The venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Bangalore and Kolkata?
The IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RCB vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?
The RCB vs KKR live toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RCB vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RCB vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.
