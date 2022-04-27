GT vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 40

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain and Hyderabad skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and SRH would look like

will look to play with the same Playing 11 as it doesn't seem like is 100% fit to bowl as of yet and thus the four pacers in Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, and Alzarri Joseph are more than just needed.

As for the Sunrisers, the makeup of the Playing 11 would be depended upon the fitness of Washington Sundar. If he is 100% fit, then he will come in place of Jagadeesh Suchith, otherwise, SRH will go with the same Playing 11 that bamboozled RCB in their last encounter.

GT Predicted Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey,