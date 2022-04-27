GT vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 40

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 17
RCB vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 36
SRH vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 21
SRH vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 25
-
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and SRH would look like
Gujarat Titans will look to play with the same Playing 11 as it doesn't seem like Hardik Pandya is 100% fit to bowl as of yet and thus the four pacers in Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, and Alzarri Joseph are more than just needed.
As for the Sunrisers, the makeup of the Playing 11 would be depended upon the fitness of Washington Sundar. If he is 100% fit, then he will come in place of Jagadeesh Suchith, otherwise, SRH will go with the same Playing 11 that bamboozled RCB in their last encounter.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey,
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor