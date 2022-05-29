Gujarat Titans win IPL title in maiden season, beat RR by seven wickets

-
-
Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final here on Sunday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls. Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.
In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.
Brief scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Rashid Khan 1/18, Hardik Pandya 3/17).
Gujarat Titans: 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Shubman Gill 45 not out).
