IPL displays world's largest cricket jersey, enters Guinness world records
Gujarat Titans win IPL title in maiden season, beat RR by seven wickets

The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

IPL 2022
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson during the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad | PTI photo

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final here on Sunday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls. Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.

In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Rashid Khan 1/18, Hardik Pandya 3/17).

Gujarat Titans: 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Shubman Gill 45 not out).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, May 29 2022. 23:54 IST

