Henderson sidelined after surgery in new blow for Liverpool

-
ALSO READ
Henderson, Matip not confirmed starters for Liverpool's opener with Leeds
Thiago struggles to adapt in tough start to Liverpool career
Énglish Premier League: Everton wins 3-2 after more penalty woe for Fulham
Liverpool's Klopp puzzled by latest block on allowing five subs in EPL
English Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
-
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson faces a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on the groin injury he sustained in last weekend's Merseyside derby loss against Everton.
Liverpool has not put a timescale on the midfielder's recovery but said he will be out until at least April in another blow to its fading Premier League title defense.
"Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury," Liverpool said in a statement on Friday.
"He will begin a rehabilitation program immediately."
Liverpool is in sixth place, 19 points behind leader Manchester City but the six-time European champions remain in the Champions League.
Henderson, who has been playing as an emergency center back, joins a lengthy injury list.
The three senior central defenders, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, have all had their seasons ended prematurely while backup Fabinho is still out, having played just one of the last seven matches because of a muscle injury.
James Milner is still sidelined by a hamstring problem and fellow midfielder Naby Keita only returned to the squad last weekend for the first time since mid-December. Forward Diogo Jota began full training this week after three months out with a knee problem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor