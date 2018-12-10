Hockey world Cup 2018 LIVE: England vs New Zealand in today's 1st match

After riveting contests in the league stage of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, day 13 will see the start of knock-out matches. In today’s first hockey match, England will lock horns with New Zealand while the second match will be played between France and China at in Bhubaneswar. The knockout stage will begin with crossover matches. The winner of England vs New Zealand game (cross-over 1) will lock horns with Argentina, who topped the Pool A. England started their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China while losing their second match against world number 1 Australia 0-3. They defeated Ireland 4-2 in their last league game to register a crossover berth. New Zealand, on the other hand, stood third in Pool A after posting 4 points on board with a goal difference of -2.

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 13, Match 2: France vs China (crossover 2)

In today’s second hockey match, France will take on China at 7 pm (IST) in Bhubaneswar. France qualified for crossovers after beating the Rio Olympic Gold medallist Argentina 5-3. China, on the other hand, started their first Hockey World Cup campaign by playing a draw against a much high ranked team England. They kept their hope alive by playing a draw against Ireland which helped them to qualify for the Cross-over even though they lost their last league game 11-0 against world number one Australia.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 13

Match 1: England vs New Zealand (Cross-over 1)

Time: 16:45 pm IST

England vs New Zealand will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Match 2: France vs China

Time: 7 pm IST

France vs China live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

Stay Tuned for score and match updates…