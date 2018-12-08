JUST IN
Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium take on South Africa in today's match

In today's second hockey match, hosts India will take on Canada at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. Check Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score and match updates here

The Day 11 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see round 3 matches of Pool C. In today’s first hockey match, Belgium will lock horns with South Africa while the second match will be played between India and Canada at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison, Belguim won all the 4 matches played against South Africa since 2013. Belgium have 4 points after a win over Canada in their first match of Hockey World Cup 2018 and a draw against India. South Africa, on the other hand, were thrashed by India in their first match while they played an impressive draw against Canada

TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 11, Match 2: India vs Canada

In today’s second hockey match, hosts India will take on Canada at 7 pm in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison, India and Canada have played five matches since 2018 with the hosts having won three, lost one and drawn one. However, India had lost 2-3 to Canada when they meet last time in the 2017 World Hockey League semifinals in London. The Indian hockey team will look forget that loss at Kalinga Stadium. In the Hockey World Cup 2018, India thrashed South Africa 5-0 and drew 2-2 against Belgium in their earlier matches, while Canada lost 1-2 against the Red Lions before eking out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Africans.

Qualification scenario South Africa and Canada

India are currently leading Pool C with four points from two games ahead of Olympic silver medallist Belgium (4 points) on account of a better goal difference. The Indians have a goal difference of + 5 as against Belgium's +1. Both Canada and South Africa have one point each from two matches but the North Americans are placed third with a goal difference of -1 as against South Africa's -5. South Africa are placed bottom of Pool B but could still reach the knockout stage (cross-overs) with a draw, depending on the outcome of today’s second hockey match between India and Canada.

Team Matches Won Lost Tie GF GA GD Points
India 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 4
South Africa 2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1
Canada 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 0

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 11

Match 1: Belgium vs South Africa

Time: 5 pm IST

The Belgium vs South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Match 2: India vs Canada

Time: 7 pm IST

The India vs Canada live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

First Published: Sat, December 08 2018. 15:50 IST

