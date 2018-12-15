Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: England take on Belgium in 1st semi-final

The Day 17 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see semi-final encounters. In the first semi-final, England will lock horns with Belgium while the second semi-final will be played between Australia and Netherlands at in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparisons, England and Belgium won equal number of matches i.e. 3 out of 8 matches played since 2013 while 2 ended in a draw. Olympic silver medallist Belgium would be looking to create history by making their maiden World Cup final appearance when they take on England in the first semi-final at 4 pm.

Hockey World Cup 2018, Semi-final 2: Australia vs Netherlands

In the second semi-final, Australia will take on Netherlands at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head comparison, Australia won 5 out of 11 matches played between the two sides while Netherlands emerged victorious on 4 while 2 ended in a draw. A rare history awaits two-time defending champions Australia as they chase a record hat-trick of titles. World no. 1 Australia is second only to four-time champions Pakistan, having won the world title thrice before, which includes back-to-back gold medals in the last two editions of the tournament in 2010 and 2014. The Dutch, who have won the title thrice before -- the last time being in 1998 --, too would be desperate to break their 20-year-old jinx. Netherlands would be high on confidence especially after their hard-fought 2-1 win over home favourites India in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Going by form and world ranking, it is expected to be an edge of the seat thriller between the two teams, who prefer to play totally contrasting style of hockey.

Semifinal 1: England vs Belgium

Time: 16:00 pm IST

England vs Belgium hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

Semifinal 2: Australia vs Netherlands

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Australia vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.

