How cricket's original format is alive and kicking like never before

There’s a chance many of you did not see it. And most of you will perhaps never see something like it again.

Let’s face it: the South Africa-Sri Lanka cricket engagement is not an endearing one. It reeks of the much-maligned one-sidedness that for long has robbed Test cricket of its razor-sharp competitive edge — a group of neophytes from the sub-continent, unaccustomed to the hazards of the moving, searing, red ball, thrown to the wolves. Going by that presumption, Kusal Perera should never have become a candidate for the greatest fourth-innings knock ever played. ...