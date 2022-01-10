I am absolutely fit, says Kohli ahead of 3rd Test but rules out Siraj

-
-
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he will return to the team for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa as he is "absolutely fit" but ruled out the participation of pacer Mohammed Siraj.
Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, had nets with the rest of the team at Newlands on Sunday. He batted without any visible discomfort, lunging forward to play the drives.
"I am absolutely fit," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.
However, he added that Siraj will not feature in the game after he suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg, where India lost by seven wickets.
Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin here Tuesday.
India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion.
However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.
