I'll continue to work hard and bring glory for India: Lovlina Borgohain

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday said she will continue to work hard in order to bring more laurels for India.
Lovlina received a grand welcome at the Guwahati airport from the state government on Thursday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the airport to receive her. Taking to Twitter, he said that the boxer has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics.
Replying to the Assam CM, Lovlina in a tweet said, "Thank you Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa sir for such a warm welcome. I will continue to work hard and bring glory for my country."
Lovlina took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Olympics.
Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish boxer as she stamped her dominance.
Meanwhile, Lovlina on Wednesday enjoyed home-style Assamese food after more than a year along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
In a video posted on Twitter, Lovlina could be seen eating along with the former Chief Minister of Assam in his house.
