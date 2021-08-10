Over 450 athletes training under Indian Army's 'Mission Olympics Wing'

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021, Wrestling schedule: Ravi and Deepak get good draw
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Olympics 2021: Neeraj Chopra gets France visa to compete in tournaments
Tokyo 2020: Bajrang and Deepak seeded second by UWW for Olympics
-
More than 450 senior athletes are currently getting trained under the Indian Army's "Mission Olympics Wing", senior officials said on Tuesday.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, after joining the army in May 2016, was selected for training under the Mission Olympics Wing. He won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
The Mission Olympics Wing is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising sportspersons in 11 disciplines for various national and international competitions.
According to army officials, there are five nodes in the Mission Olympics Wing: Rowing node, Marksmanship node (for shooters), Equestrian node, Sailing node and Army Sports Institute (ASI).
They said the ASI is training over 200 senior athletes in seven disciplines: athletics, archery, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, fencing and diving.
Around 100 shooters are getting training under marksmanship node. Around 90, 50 and 10 senior athletes are being trained currently under rowing node, sailing node and equestrian node, respectively, the officials stated.
They said 16 soldiers from the army were part of the Indian contingent that took part in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
Subedar Neeraj Copra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals on last Saturday to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the armed forces on Saturday hailed Chopra, saying he made the country proud by performing like a "true soldier".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor