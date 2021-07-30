Tokyo Olympics: Go for glory, go for gold, says Coach Das to Lovlina

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, Badminton: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi in QF at 1:15 pm
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo 2020: India's Lovlina Borgohain makes QFs of Olympic boxing
Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Debutant Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics
-
Prashant Kumar Das, the coach of Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, on Friday said he is confident the boxer will return with a gold medal after storming into the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Lovlina (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category on Friday.
"I would like to congratulate Lovlina for winning the quarterfinal bout 4-1 and now she has qualified for the semi-final. I am sure that she will do good in the next stage and I am confident she will bring back a gold medal after winning the final. I just pray that God gives her strength and more power. I just want to tell this to Lovlina -- go for glory, go for gold," Das told reporters here.
Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud.
"Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals ! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action," tweeted Thakur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor