ICC CWC 2019 BAN vs SL Preview: Can Lanka attack Bangladesh without Nuwan?

Sri Lanka cricket team and Bangladesh criket team will fight for survival as they lock horns in match 15 of the at the Bristol County Ground on Monday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won just one of their first three matches they have played so far in the tournament

However, Sri Lanka are in a slightly better position as compared to Bangladesh as they have three points and are placed at the fifth spot in the Points table.

Sri Lanka surrendered before New Zealand, but bounced back against Afghanistan in a close win as their fast bowlers Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga scalped seven wickets.

Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in due to injury a dislocated right finger, but the team need to fix the batting line-up that must be the cause of concern for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Even though Bangladesh have not been able to add wins their kitty, they are a force to reckon with when it come to batting and bowling. They were routed in their previous game, against the tournament hosts England, but competed brilliantly before that, against two tough opponents in New Zealand and South Africa, beating the latter and pushing the former to the brink.

They have shown the ability to score runs and pick up wickets. All they need is a little more consistency, and an ability to come out of the crucial junctures of the game on top, and the team would look to do that as the tournament progresses. A lot will depend on Shakib Al Hasan who smashed a brilliant century against India

Rain may play spoilsport at Bristol as chances of showers are high during the playing hours.

Stats

Sri Lanka have been extremely good in World Cups and they have won all the three matches against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Key players

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): The all-rounder has two fifties and a century in three games so far. He has also picked three wickets, making him Bangladesh’s undisputed MVP.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka's batting relied mostly on how skipper Dimuth Karunaratne performs with the bat. It owuld be interesting to see how the batsman plays in tomorrow's clash

Here are the plying 11 prediction for Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match Bangladesh playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman Sri Lanka playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne/Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay

ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 15: Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Live streaming details Date and Day: June 11, 2019, Tuesday. Place: Bristol County Ground Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match will be available on Hotstar.