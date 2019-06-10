ICC CWC 2019 BAN vs SL Preview: Can Lanka attack Bangladesh without Nuwan?

-
ALSO READ
ICC CWC 2019 AFG vs SL Preview: Face saver for Sri Lanka after dismal start
ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs SL Preview: Can Sri Lanka be written off?
ICC CWC 2019 Match 11: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match called off due to rain
Pak vs SL Preview ICC CWC 2019: Pak look to demolish brittle Lanka batting
ICC CWC 2019 Match 7 highlights: Lanka hand Afghanistan 34-run defeat (D/L)
-
Sri Lanka cricket team and Bangladesh criket team will fight for survival as they lock horns in match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Bristol County Ground on Monday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won just one of their first three matches they have played so far in the tournament
However, Sri Lanka are in a slightly better position as compared to Bangladesh as they have three points and are placed at the fifth spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points table.
Sri Lanka surrendered before New Zealand, but bounced back against Afghanistan in a close win as their fast bowlers Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga scalped seven wickets.
Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in Sri Lanka playing 11 due to injury a dislocated right finger, but the team need to fix the batting line-up that must be the cause of concern for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.
Even though Bangladesh have not been able to add wins their kitty, they are a force to reckon with when it come to batting and bowling. They were routed in their previous game, against the tournament hosts England, but competed brilliantly before that, against two tough opponents in New Zealand and South Africa, beating the latter and pushing the former to the brink.
They have shown the ability to score runs and pick up wickets. All they need is a little more consistency, and an ability to come out of the crucial junctures of the game on top, and the team would look to do that as the tournament progresses. A lot will depend on Shakib Al Hasan who smashed a brilliant century against India
Rain may play spoilsport at Bristol as chances of showers are high during the playing hours.
Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Head to Head Stats
Sri Lanka have been extremely good in World Cups and they have won all the three matches against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Key players
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): The all-rounder has two fifties and a century in three games so far. He has also picked three wickets, making him Bangladesh’s undisputed MVP.
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka's batting relied mostly on how skipper Dimuth Karunaratne performs with the bat. It owuld be interesting to see how the batsman plays in tomorrow's clash