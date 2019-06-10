ICC CWC 2019 BAN vs SL Preview: Can Lanka attack Bangladesh without Nuwan?

JUST IN
Sri Lanka cricket team and Bangladesh criket team will fight for survival as they lock horns in match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Bristol County Ground on Monday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won just one of their first three matches they have played so far in the tournament

Sri Lanka surrendered before New Zealand, but bounced back against Afghanistan in a close win as their fast bowlers Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga scalped seven wickets.

Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in Sri Lanka playing 11 due to injury a dislocated right finger, but the team need to fix the batting line-up that must be the cause of concern for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Even though Bangladesh have not been able to add wins their kitty, they are a force to reckon with when it come to batting and bowling. They were routed in their previous game, against the tournament hosts England, but competed brilliantly before that, against two tough opponents in New Zealand and South Africa, beating the latter and pushing the former to the brink.

They have shown the ability to score runs and pick up wickets. All they need is a little more consistency, and an ability to come out of the crucial junctures of the game on top, and the team would look to do that as the tournament progresses. A lot will depend on Shakib Al Hasan who smashed a brilliant century against India

Rain may play spoilsport at Bristol as chances of showers are high during the playing hours.

Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Head to Head Stats

Sri Lanka have been extremely good in World Cups and they have won all the three matches against Bangladesh.


Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Key players

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): The all-rounder has two fifties and a century in three games so far. He has also picked three wickets, making him Bangladesh’s undisputed MVP.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka's batting relied mostly on how skipper Dimuth Karunaratne performs with the bat. It owuld be interesting to see how the batsman plays in tomorrow's clash


Here are the plying 11 prediction for Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match

Bangladesh playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne/Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay


ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 15: Bangladesh vs Sri lanka Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 11, 2019, Tuesday.

Place: Bristol County Ground

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match will be available on Hotstar.



Squads

Bangadesh full squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Sri Lanka full squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:54 IST

