India vs Pakistan ICC CWC match at Manchester hangs in balance due to rain

The India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16, is likely to come under the spell of rain as the weather predictions are not too sunny in Manchester.

Manchester received heavy rainfall two days before the India vs Pakistan clash. The pitch was under the hover cover and the square was covered by sheets. However, few hours later, the rain went away and there was bright sunshine.

The match between India and Pakistan is likely to start on time but the forecast predicts 50 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Thus, there are slim chances for a 50-overs match.

prediction for Sunday June 16 on Accuweather,.com

As per the weather forecasting website, Accuweather, light showers are on the cards on the day of India vs Pakistan clash, thus affecting the marquee clash between the arch-rivals.

The forecasting predicts light showers between 12 pm and 1 pm (local time) -- 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. IST. The website predicts the conditions at Manchester will remain overcast throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 17 degree Celsius.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already been drawing flak for the poor scheduling and lack of reserve days for the league stage matches and in case the India-Pakistan clash is washed out, one can be pretty sure that a lot of eyebrows will be raised towards the international governing body.

Big relief, sun’s trying to peep through the clouds in Manchester! The #IndvsPak game is on @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/jE2t3k5LaX — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 15, 2019

So far, four matches have been abandoned in the ongoing World Cup, including India's last fixture against New Zealand. The game in Trent Bridge was called off without a ball being bowled. India is currently ranked fourth in the world cup points table with 5 points in 3 matches, while Pakistan is ranked eighth with three points in 4 matches.

Pakistan have never defeated India in a World Cup clash with the men in blue holding a splendid 6-0 record.