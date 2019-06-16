Ind vs Pak Live score ICC CWC 2019: Manchester weather may play spoilsport
Head to head, Pakistan have never defeated India in World Cups and won all the six encounters. Check India vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, weather updates and Match commentary
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, laughs as he reacts to a teammate during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo: AP|PTI
India vs Pakistan Head to head
Overall
Total: 131
India: 54
Pakistan: 73
In World Cups
Total: 6
India: 6
Pakistan: 0
Since 2015 World Cup
Matches: 4
India: 3
Pakistan: 1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 22: Ind vs Pak LIVE streaming
India vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs PAK cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for India vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
