JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

Ind vs Pak Live score ICC CWC 2019: Manchester weather may play spoilsport

Head to head, Pakistan have never defeated India in World Cups and won all the six encounters. Check India vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, weather updates and Match commentary

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Virat Kohli, ICC CWC 2019
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, laughs as he reacts to a teammate during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo: AP|PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), India cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan cricket team in a mouthwatering clash at Old Trafford in Manchester. India has never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup and Virat Kohli & company will look to keep it that way. However, it would not be that easy this Sunday as they would be without the services of their in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan. In his absence, KL Rahul will open the innings with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma. But Manchester weather may play spoilsport as there is 70 per cent chance of rain.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
India vs Pakistan Head to head
 
Overall
Total: 131
India: 54
Pakistan: 73
 
In World Cups
Total: 6
India: 6
Pakistan: 0
 
Since 2015 World Cup
Matches: 4
India: 3
Pakistan: 1
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 22: Ind vs Pak LIVE streaming
 
India vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs PAK cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh