ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue

(ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia from next month. This is the eighth edition of the Twenty20 World Cup series. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup was played in Dubai, where Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals by 7 wickets to bag their first T20 International World Cup. Also read | NZ vs AUS final highlights: Marsh, Warner win Australia their first T20 WC

As Australia would be defending their title against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, it would be interesting to see how they manage their journey to the second world cup Twenty20 trophy.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule

Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on October 16, 2022, and will end on November 13, 2022. India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia will be the key participants in the super 12. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, (UAE), Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands will have to fight for the super 12 berths.

Round Date Match Time(IST) Venue Round 1 16 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 16 October, Sunday Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 17 October, Monday West Indies vs Scotland 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Round 1 17 October, Monday Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Round 1 18 October, Tuesday Namibia vs Qualifier 3 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 18 October, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 19 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Qualifier 4 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Round 1 19 October, Wednesday West Indies vs Qualifier 1 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Round 1 20 October, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 20 October, Thursday Namibia vs Qualifier 2 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong Round 1 21 October, Friday West Indies vs Qualifier 4 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Round 1 21 October, Friday Scotland vs Qualifier 1 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Super 12 22 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Australia 6:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 22 October, Saturday England vs Afghanistan 7:00 PM Perth Stadium. Perth Super 12 23 October, Sunday Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Super 12 23 October, Sunday India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Super 12 24 October, Monday Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Super 12 24 October, Monday South Africa vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart Super 12 25 October, Tuesday Australia vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth Super 12 26 October, Wednesday England vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Super 12 26 October, Wednesday New Zealand vs Afghanistan 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Super 12 27 October, Thursday South Africa vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 27 October, Thursday India vs Group A Runner-up 6:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 27 October, Thursday Pakistan vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth Super 12 28 October, Friday Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Super 12 28 October, Friday England vs Australia 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Super 12 29 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 30 October, Sunday Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 1:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane Super 12 30 October, Sunday Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 3:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth Super 12 30 October, Sunday India vs South Africa 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth Super 12 31 October, Monday Australia vs Group B Runner-up 6:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane Super 12 1 November, Tuesday Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 2:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane Super 12 1 November, Tuesday England vs New Zealand 6:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane Super 12 2 November, Wednesday Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 2 November, Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 3 November, Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 4 November, Friday New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 4 November, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 5 November, Saturday England vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Super 12 6 November, Sunday South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 10:30 AM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 6 November, Sunday Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Super 12 6 November, Sunday India vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Semi-finals 9 November, Wednesday TBA VS TBA 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Semi-finals 10 November, Thursday TBA VS TBA 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Final 13 November, Sunday TBA VS TBA 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Teams and groups

There will be two groups that will be formed with 6 teams each, which will be named group 1 and group 2. While 8 teams have already qualified for the super 12s, 8 teams will have to fight for a place in group 1 and group 2.

Super 12 Group 1 Group 2 England India New Zealand Pakistan Australia Bangladesh Afghanistan South Africa Group A Winner Group A Runner Up Group B Runner Up Group B Winner Round 1 Group A Group B UAE West Indies Netherlands Ireland Namibia Scotland Sri Lanka Zimbabwe

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Venues

ICC has shortlisted seven Australian cities which will host the event in October. While most details are confirmed, the unpredictability of COVID-19 could be a game-changing factor.

Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide will be the seven cities, which will host 45 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. According to the ICC media release, the list of venues include- Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Gabba, Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval and Kardinia Park stadium.

While the semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will be held in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval on 9th and 10th November, respectively. Apart from that, the final will be played at Australia's historic MCG Stadium on November 13, 2022.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch the matches?

Star Sports Network will be the official broadcasters of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can watch the live telecast on specific Star Sports Channels or you can live stream on the Disney+ Hostar app.

ICC T20 International Team Rankings table