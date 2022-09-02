ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue

JUST IN
BS Trends 

Mitchell Marsh celebrating with Glenn Maxwell at Cricket World Cup T20 final against New Zealand. Source: Reuters
International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia from next month. This is the eighth edition of the Twenty20 World Cup series. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup was played in Dubai, where Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals by 7 wickets to bag their first T20 International World Cup. Also read | NZ vs AUS final highlights: Marsh, Warner win Australia their first T20 WC

As Australia would be defending their title against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, it would be interesting to see how they manage their journey to the second world cup Twenty20 trophy.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule

Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on October 16, 2022, and will end on November 13, 2022. India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia will be the key participants in the super 12. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands will have to fight for the super 12 berths.

Round Date Match Time(IST) Venue
Round 1 16 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 16 October, Sunday Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 17 October, Monday West Indies vs Scotland 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Round 1 17 October, Monday Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Round 1 18 October, Tuesday Namibia vs Qualifier 3 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 18 October, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 19 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Qualifier 4 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Round 1 19 October, Wednesday West Indies vs Qualifier 1 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Round 1 20 October, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 3:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 20 October, Thursday Namibia vs Qualifier 2 7:00 PM Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
Round 1 21 October, Friday West Indies vs Qualifier 4 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Round 1 21 October, Friday Scotland vs Qualifier 1 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12 22 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Australia 6:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 22 October, Saturday England vs Afghanistan 7:00 PM Perth Stadium.

Perth
Super 12 23 October, Sunday Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12 23 October, Sunday India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Super 12 24 October, Monday Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 3:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12 24 October, Monday South Africa vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12 25 October, Tuesday Australia vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth
Super 12 26 October, Wednesday England vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Super 12 26 October, Wednesday New Zealand vs Afghanistan 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Super 12 27 October, Thursday South Africa vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 27 October, Thursday India vs Group A Runner-up 6:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 27 October, Thursday Pakistan vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth
Super 12 28 October, Friday Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 3:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Super 12 28 October, Friday England vs Australia 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Super 12 29 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 30 October, Sunday Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 1:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane
Super 12 30 October, Sunday Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 3:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth
Super 12 30 October, Sunday India vs South Africa 7:00 PM Perth Stadium, Perth
Super 12 31 October, Monday Australia vs Group B Runner-up 6:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane
Super 12 1 November, Tuesday Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 2:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane
Super 12 1 November, Tuesday England vs New Zealand 6:00 PM The Gabba, Brisbane
Super 12 2 November, Wednesday Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 2 November, Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 3 November, Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 4 November, Friday New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 4 November, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 5 November, Saturday England vs Group A Winner 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Super 12 6 November, Sunday South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 10:30 AM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 6 November, Sunday Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Super 12 6 November, Sunday India vs Group B Winner 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Semi-finals 9 November, Wednesday TBA VS TBA 7:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Semi-finals 10 November, Thursday TBA VS TBA 6:30 PM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Final 13 November, Sunday TBA VS TBA 7:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Teams and groups

There will be two groups that will be formed with 6 teams each, which will be named group 1 and group 2. While 8 teams have already qualified for the super 12s, 8 teams will have to fight for a place in group 1 and group 2.

Super 12
Group 1 Group 2
England India
New Zealand Pakistan
Australia Bangladesh
Afghanistan South Africa
Group A Winner Group A Runner Up
Group B Runner Up Group B Winner
Round 1
Group A Group B
UAE West Indies
Netherlands Ireland
Namibia Scotland
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Venues

ICC has shortlisted seven Australian cities which will host the event in October. While most details are confirmed, the unpredictability of COVID-19 could be a game-changing factor.

Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide will be the seven cities, which will host 45 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. According to the ICC media release, the list of venues include- Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Gabba, Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval and Kardinia Park stadium.

While the semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will be held in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval on 9th and 10th November, respectively. Apart from that, the final will be played at Australia's historic MCG Stadium on November 13, 2022.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch the matches?

Star Sports Network will be the official broadcasters of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can watch the live telecast on specific Star Sports Channels or you can live stream on the Disney+ Hostar app.

ICC T20 International Team Rankings table

Position Team Points Matches
1 India 271 45
2 England 262 34
3 Pakistan 260 31
4 South Africa 258 34
5 New Zealand 252 38
6 Australia 250 36
7 West Indies 241 46
8 Sri Lanka 229 37
9 Bangladesh 224 39
10 Afghanistan 222 24
11 Zimbabwe 194 39
12 Ireland 187 47

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 18:19 IST

