ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue

International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia from next month. This is the eighth edition of the Twenty20 World Cup series. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup was played in Dubai, where Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals by 7 wickets to bag their first T20 International World Cup. Also read | NZ vs AUS final highlights: Marsh, Warner win Australia their first T20 WC
As Australia would be defending their title against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, it would be interesting to see how they manage their journey to the second world cup Twenty20 trophy.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule
Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on October 16, 2022, and will end on November 13, 2022. India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia will be the key participants in the super 12. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands will have to fight for the super 12 berths.
|Round
|Date
|Match
|Time(IST)
|Venue
|Round 1
|16 October, Sunday
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|3:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|16 October, Sunday
|Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3
|7:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|17 October, Monday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|3:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Round 1
|17 October, Monday
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4
|7:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Round 1
|18 October, Tuesday
|Namibia vs Qualifier 3
|3:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|18 October, Tuesday
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2
|7:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|19 October, Wednesday
|Scotland vs Qualifier 4
|3:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Round 1
|19 October, Wednesday
|West Indies vs Qualifier 1
|7:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Round 1
|20 October, Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3
|3:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|20 October, Thursday
|Namibia vs Qualifier 2
|7:00 PM
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|Round 1
|21 October, Friday
|West Indies vs Qualifier 4
|3:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Round 1
|21 October, Friday
|Scotland vs Qualifier 1
|7:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Super 12
|22 October, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Australia
|6:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|22 October, Saturday
|England vs Afghanistan
|7:00 PM
| Perth Stadium.
Perth
|Super 12
|23 October, Sunday
|Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up
|3:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Super 12
|23 October, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|7:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Super 12
|24 October, Monday
|Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up
|3:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Super 12
|24 October, Monday
|South Africa vs Group B Winner
|7:00 PM
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Super 12
|25 October, Tuesday
|Australia vs Group A Winner
|7:00 PM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Super 12
|26 October, Wednesday
|England vs Group B Runner-up
|3:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Super 12
|26 October, Wednesday
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|7:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Super 12
|27 October, Thursday
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|2:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|27 October, Thursday
|India vs Group A Runner-up
|6:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|27 October, Thursday
|Pakistan vs Group B Winner
|7:00 PM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Super 12
|28 October, Friday
|Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up
|3:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Super 12
|28 October, Friday
|England vs Australia
|7:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Super 12
|29 October, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Group A Winner
|7:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|30 October, Sunday
|Bangladesh vs Group B Winner
|1:00 PM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Super 12
|30 October, Sunday
|Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up
|3:00 PM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Super 12
|30 October, Sunday
|India vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Super 12
|31 October, Monday
|Australia vs Group B Runner-up
|6:00 PM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Super 12
|1 November, Tuesday
|Afghanistan vs Group A Winner
|2:00 PM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Super 12
|1 November, Tuesday
|England vs New Zealand
|6:00 PM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Super 12
|2 November, Wednesday
|Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up
|2:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|2 November, Wednesday
|India vs Bangladesh
|6:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|3 November, Thursday
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|4 November, Friday
|New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up
|2:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|4 November, Friday
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|6:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|5 November, Saturday
|England vs Group A Winner
|7:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Super 12
|6 November, Sunday
|South Africa vs Group A Runner-up
|10:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|6 November, Sunday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|2:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Super 12
|6 November, Sunday
|India vs Group B Winner
|7:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Semi-finals
|9 November, Wednesday
|TBA VS TBA
|7:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Semi-finals
|10 November, Thursday
|TBA VS TBA
|6:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Final
|13 November, Sunday
|TBA VS TBA
|7:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Teams and groups
There will be two groups that will be formed with 6 teams each, which will be named group 1 and group 2. While 8 teams have already qualified for the super 12s, 8 teams will have to fight for a place in group 1 and group 2.
|Super 12
|Group 1
|Group 2
|England
|India
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Afghanistan
|South Africa
|Group A Winner
|Group A Runner Up
|Group B Runner Up
|Group B Winner
|Round 1
|Group A
|Group B
|UAE
|West Indies
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|Namibia
|Scotland
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Venues
ICC has shortlisted seven Australian cities which will host the event in October. While most details are confirmed, the unpredictability of COVID-19 could be a game-changing factor.
Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide will be the seven cities, which will host 45 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. According to the ICC media release, the list of venues include- Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Gabba, Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval and Kardinia Park stadium.
While the semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will be held in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval on 9th and 10th November, respectively. Apart from that, the final will be played at Australia's historic MCG Stadium on November 13, 2022.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch the matches?
Star Sports Network will be the official broadcasters of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can watch the live telecast on specific Star Sports Channels or you can live stream on the Disney+ Hostar app.
ICC T20 International Team Rankings table
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|1
|India
|271
|45
|2
|England
|262
|34
|3
|Pakistan
|260
|31
|4
|South Africa
|258
|34
|5
|New Zealand
|252
|38
|6
|Australia
|250
|36
|7
|West Indies
|241
|46
|8
|Sri Lanka
|229
|37
|9
|Bangladesh
|224
|39
|10
|Afghanistan
|222
|24
|11
|Zimbabwe
|194
|39
|12
|Ireland
|187
|47
