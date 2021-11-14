T20 WC final: NZ vs AUS playing 11, live toss time, free telecast details

After 44 matches across four venues in the UAE and Oman, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached its last destination: the finale. Vying for the silverware at the Dubai International Stadium today will be neighbours Australia and New Zealand, two nations separated by the Tasman Sea and the balance of their playing eleven.

Whoever wins the final will clinch their maiden silverware in the format. Australia was in the fair distance to win the 2010 edition, only for England to place them second-best. Now, Australia has got the chance to go one step further against first-time finalists New Zealand in a rematch of the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

New Zealand vs Australia final playing 11

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia playing 11 (probables): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Matches AUS Win NZ Won Overall 14 9 5 In the last 5 matches 5 2 3 In T20 World Cup 1 0 1

Know about ICC T20 WC final, New Zealand vs Australia live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will take place on November 14, Sunday.

Where will NZ vs AUS final match be played?



The venue for the New Zealand vs Australia final is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for ICC T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia?



The ICC T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the NZ vs AUS final match live toss take place?



The NZ vs AUS live toss between Babar Azam and Aaron Finch will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the NZ vs AUS final match live in India?



The NZ vs AUS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia final for free in India?



Doordarshan will live telecast New Zealand vs Australia final for free in India on its terrestrial network and DTH service.

How to live stream the NZ vs AUS match in India?



The live streaming of NZ vs AUS match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:





New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman. Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

