ICC T20 WC, AUS vs WI playing 11, live toss time, Australia's semis chances

The race for semifinal is heating up at the fag end of Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup. The semifinalist from Group 1 will be decided today. Australia is in a must-win situation, when Aaron Finch-led side takes on West Indies at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. The second match of the day will be played between England and South Africa.

Australia and South Africa semis qualification scenarios



After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031.

Still, a win may not be enough for the Aaron Finch-led side to book a last-four berth if the Proteas manage to beat the Englishmen by a margin that would better their NRR than Australia's in Saturday's another Group 1 match in Sharjah.

If lucky, a loss against West Indies still could hand Australia a semi-final spot as Group 1 runners-up if England make it five out of five, beating South Africa.

So, there's a lot at stake for both Australia and South Africa. Australia are currently occupying the second spot ahead of the Proteas by virtue of better NRR in the Group 1 table.

Australia vs West Indies playing 11



Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood



West Indies playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh Jr, Ravi Rampaul/Oshane Thomas



Know about Australia vs West Indies live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the AUS vs WI T20 match be played?



The AUS vs WI match is scheduled to take place on November 6, Saturday.

Where will AUS vs WI T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the Australia vs West Indies T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between West Indies and Australia?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the AUS vs WI T20 WC match live toss take place?



The AUS vs WI live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the AUS vs WI T20 WC match live in India?



The AUS vs WI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the AUS vs WI match in India?



The live streaming of AUS vs WI match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.