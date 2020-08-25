JUST IN
ICC postpones eight-team World Cup Challenge League A due to Covid-19

Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

International Cricket Council. Photo: @ICC
International Cricket Council. Photo: @ICC

The ICC on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The second of the three Challenge League A events which form part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 to October 10 in Malaysia.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points.

At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off.
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 22:22 IST

