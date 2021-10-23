T20 WC, Australia vs South Africa playing 11: All eyes on teams' line-up

-
-
Australia and South Africa will kick-start the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Australia, who is searching for its maiden World T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. David Warner's form is a huge concern but the team is adamant the opener will turn things around. His troubled run in T20 cricket continued in the two warm-up games where he scored 0 and 1. It won’t come as a surprise if Australia team management decides to drop Warner from the playing 11.
South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games. The Proteas have a problem of plenty at the top order with four in-form openers in, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks.
Australia vs South Africa playing 11
Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar/Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.
Australia vs South Africa head-to-head
- Total matches played: 22
- Australia won: 13
- South Africa won: 8
- Abandoned: 1
- Total matches played: 1
- Australia won: 1
- South Africa: 0
When will the AUS vs SA T20 match be played?
The AUS vs SA match is scheduled to take place on October 23, Saturday.
Where will AUS vs SA T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the Australia vs South Africa T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Australia and South Africa?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between the Australia and South Africa will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the AUS vs SA T20 WC match live toss take place?
The AUS vs SA live toss between Aaron Finch and Temba Bavuma will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the AUS vs SA T20 WC match live in India?
The AUS vs SA will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the AUS vs SA match in India?
The live streaming of AUS vs SA IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Australia squad for T20 WC: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
South Africa squad for T20 WC: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams
