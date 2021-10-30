ICC T20 WC, ENG vs AUS Live score: High-octane clash on the cards

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
England will lock horns with Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
Both England and Australia are strong contenders for the coveted ICC title, and both are so far unbeaten in the tournament.
The Eoin Morgan-led England is coming into theis contest on the back of a win against Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday. While Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last match.
ENG vs AUS playing 11 prediction
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
ENG vs AUS LIVE Scorecard:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor