ICC T20 WC, ENG vs AUS Live score: High-octane clash on the cards

Business Standard

England cricket team

England will lock horns with Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both England and Australia are strong contenders for the coveted ICC title, and both are so far unbeaten in the tournament.

The Eoin Morgan-led England is coming into theis contest on the back of a win against Bangladesh by eight wickets on Wednesday. While Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last match.

ENG vs AUS playing 11 prediction

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG vs AUS LIVE Scorecard:

First Published: Sat, October 30 2021. 18:08 IST

