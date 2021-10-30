T20 WC, SA vs SL playing 11: Will de Kock return to South Africa line-up?

South Africa would look to continue the winning momentum in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when Temba Bavuma-led side takes on Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. It would be interesting to see whether South Africa will include in its playing 11 or retain the winning combination from previous match.

De Kock made himself available for his team's remaining matches of the T20 World Cup, saying he is fine taking a knee if it ‘educates others’ and that he was deeply hurt at being called a racist for not making the gesture against West Indies.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka playing 11



South Africa playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (c), (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje,

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Pathum Nissanka, (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa vs Sri lanka head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 16

South Africa won: 11

Sri Lanka won: 5

Total matches played: 3

South Africa won: 2

Sri Lanka won: 1

Know about South Africa vs Sri Lanka match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The SA vs SL match is scheduled to take place on October 30, Saturday.

Where will SA vs SL T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between South Africa and Sri lanka?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri lanka will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the SA vs SL T20 WC match live toss take place?



The SA vs SL live toss between Temba Bavuma and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the SA vs SL T20 WC match live in India?



The SA vs SL will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the SA vs SL match in India?



The live streaming of SA vs SL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:





South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder. Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal Dear Reader,

