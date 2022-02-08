ICC thanks CWI for successful hosting of U19 Men's World Cup 2022

-
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday thanked Cricket West Indies for the successful hosting of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022.
The event, which showcases the future stars of the game, took place from January 14 to February 5 and saw India crowned champions after 48 games of exciting and competitive cricket.
With 16 teams competing across four host countries, Guyana, St Kitts, and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua and Barbuda, the event was successfully and safely delivered with India lifting the trophy for a record fifth time.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice in an official release said: "We are delighted with the successful hosting of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. The scale of the operation, hosting 16 teams across four countries during a global pandemic is extremely challenging, but our hosts did an excellent job to ensure we could give the opportunity to the future stars of the game to play in a World Cup."
"We share our thanks with Cricket West Indies, the four hosts countries, the players, and match officials. Also, congratulations to India for winning the 2022 edition in what was a thoroughly deserved achievement," he added.
India lifted the U19 World Cup for the record fifth time after beating England in the summit clash.
