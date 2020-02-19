ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check full schedule, match timings here

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is set to begin in Australia from February 21 (Friday). The 10 teams participating in the seventh edition of the tournament — Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, and debutant Thailand — have been divided into two groups.
The ICC T20 World Cup opener will be played between tournament favourites India and defending champions Australia.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is introducing the front-foot no-ball technology for the first time in the Women's T20 World Cup. According to the new no-ball rule, the third umpire will call the front-foot no balls, communicating this with on-field umpires.
From left to right are, Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Sophie Devine, of New Zealand, Meg Lanning of Australia, Heather Knight of England, Salma Khatun of Bangladesh. Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka, Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa. Photo: AP | PTIICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 league matches group
Group A
- New Zealand women
- Sri Lanka women
- Bangladesh Women
- India women
- Australia women
Group B
- England women
- South Africa women
- Pakistan women
- Thailand women
- West Indies women
Here is the full schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|Match Timings (IST)
|Australia vs India
|21-Feb
|Sydney Showground
|13:30
|West Indies vs Thailand
|22-Feb
|WACA, Perth
|12:30
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|22-Feb
|WACA, Perth
|16:30
|England vs South Africa
|23-Feb
|WACA, Perth
|16:30
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|24-Feb
|WACA, Perth
|12:30
|India vs Bangladesh
|24-Feb
|WACA, Perth
|16:30
|England vs Thailand
|26-Feb
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|9:30
|West Indies vs Pakistan
|26-Feb
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|13:30
|India vs New Zealand
|27-Feb
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|9:30
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|27-Feb
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|13:30
|South Africa vs Thailand
|28-Feb
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|9:30
|England vs Pakistan
|28-Feb
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|13:30
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|29-Feb
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|5:30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|29-Feb
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|9:30
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|1-Mar
|Sydney Showground
|9:30
|England vs West Indies
|1-Mar
|Sydney Showground
|13:30
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|2-Mar
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|5:30
|Australia vs New Zealand
|2-Mar
|Juction Oval, Melbourne
|9:30
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|3-Mar
|Sydney Showground
|9:30
|West Indies vs South Africa
|3-Mar
|Sydney Showground
|13:30
|Semifinal 1: B1 vs A2
|5-Mar
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|11:30
|Semifinal 2: A1 vs B2
|5-Mar
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|16:30
|Final: TBC vs TBC
|8-Mar
|Melbourne Ccricket Ground
|16:30