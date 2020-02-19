ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check full schedule, match timings here

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is set to begin in Australia from February 21 (Friday). The 10 teams participating in the seventh edition of the tournament — Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, and debutant Thailand — have been divided into two groups.

The ICC T20 World Cup opener will be played between tournament favourites India and defending champions Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is introducing the front-foot no-ball technology for the first time in the Women's T20 World Cup. According to the new no-ball rule, the third umpire will call the front-foot no balls, communicating this with on-field umpires.

From left to right are, Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Sophie Devine, of New Zealand, Meg Lanning of Australia, Heather Knight of England, Salma Khatun of Bangladesh. Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka, Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa. Photo: AP | PTI

Group A

New Zealand women

Sri Lanka women

Bangladesh Women

India women

Australia women

Group B

England women

South Africa women

Pakistan women

Thailand women

West Indies women

Here is the full schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:



