ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check full schedule, match timings here

The first match of the ICC T20 World Cup will be played between tournament favourites India and defending champions Australia

The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose for a photo in Sydney. Photo: AP | PTI

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is set to begin in Australia from February 21 (Friday). The 10 teams participating in the seventh edition of the tournament — Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, and debutant Thailand — have been divided into two groups.

The ICC T20 World Cup opener will be played between tournament favourites India and defending champions Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is introducing the front-foot no-ball technology for the first time in the Women's T20 World Cup. According to the new no-ball rule, the third umpire will call the front-foot no balls, communicating this with on-field umpires.

From left to right are, Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Sophie Devine, of New Zealand, Meg Lanning of Australia, Heather Knight of England, Salma Khatun of Bangladesh. Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka, Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa. Photo: AP | PTI

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 league matches group

Group A

  • New Zealand women
  • Sri Lanka women
  • Bangladesh Women
  • India women
  • Australia women

Group B

  • England women
  • South Africa women
  • Pakistan women
  • Thailand women
  • West Indies women

Here is the full schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:

Matches Date Venue Match Timings (IST)
Australia vs India 21-Feb Sydney Showground 13:30
West Indies vs Thailand 22-Feb WACA, Perth 12:30
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 22-Feb WACA, Perth 16:30
England vs South Africa 23-Feb WACA, Perth 16:30
Australia vs Sri Lanka 24-Feb WACA, Perth 12:30
India vs Bangladesh 24-Feb WACA, Perth 16:30
England vs Thailand 26-Feb Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:30
West Indies vs Pakistan 26-Feb Manuka Oval, Canberra 13:30
India vs New Zealand 27-Feb Juction Oval, Melbourne 9:30
Australia vs Bangladesh 27-Feb Manuka Oval, Canberra 13:30
South Africa vs Thailand 28-Feb Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:30
England vs Pakistan 28-Feb Juction Oval, Melbourne 13:30
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 29-Feb Juction Oval, Melbourne 5:30
India vs Sri Lanka 29-Feb Juction Oval, Melbourne 9:30
South Africa vs Pakistan 1-Mar Sydney Showground 9:30
England vs West Indies 1-Mar Sydney Showground 13:30
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2-Mar Juction Oval, Melbourne 5:30
Australia vs New Zealand 2-Mar Juction Oval, Melbourne 9:30
Pakistan vs Thailand 3-Mar Sydney Showground 9:30
West Indies vs South Africa 3-Mar Sydney Showground 13:30
Semifinal 1: B1 vs A2 5-Mar Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 11:30
Semifinal 2: A1 vs B2 5-Mar Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 16:30
Final: TBC vs TBC 8-Mar Melbourne Ccricket Ground 16:30

First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 13:21 IST

