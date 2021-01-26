ICC World Test Championship final rescheduled, to take place from Jun 18-22

-
ALSO READ
ICC World Test Championship: Cloud over Lord's as a venue for final
ICC mulls splitting points for WTC matches affected by Covid-19: Report
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
ICC Test rankings: AUS edge out NZ at number one spot on decimal points
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
-
The start of the inaugural World Test Championship final has been pushed back by eight days and will now begin at Lord's on June 18, keeping in mind the proximity with the next IPL's summit showdown.
The final of the inaugural championship was tentatively scheduled to begin on June 10 at the iconic venue in London.
However, since the Indian Premier League final is also expected to be played around the same dates, it could have complicated the quarantine schedule of the participating players.
"The WTC Final will now be played from June 18-22 and June 23 will be the reserve day. As background we pushed it back to allow for any quarantine that may be imposed, particularly given the close proximity to the end of the IPL and the original dates) so driven by quarantine," a BCCI source told PTI.
The IPL schedule has not been finalised as yet but it is expected to conclude towards the end the May.
There is a close fight between India, Australia and New Zealand to compete for the title. India are leading the table with 430 points (PCT 71.7), followed by New Zealand (420, PCT 70) and Australia (332, PCT 69.2).
India recently jumped to the top of the table, following their 2-1 win in the four-match series in Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor