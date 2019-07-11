JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » Photos Videos

ICC CWC 2019, Aus vs Eng live scoreboard
Business Standard

In pics: Australia and England clash in Cricket World Cup semi-final match

In the second semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a hostile bowling performance from England pacers restricted Australia cricket team to 223 all out despite a valiant 85 from Steve Smith

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Australia's Steve Smith bats during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match

Australia's Steve Smith bats during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match
1 / 6
 

 

England's Adil Rashid appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis

England's Adil Rashid appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis
2 / 6
 

 

Australia's Alex Carey during a drinks break after he was hit off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer

Australia's Alex Carey during a drinks break after he was hit off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer
3 / 6
 

 

England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's David Warner

England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's David Warner
4 / 6
 

 

England players celebrate the wicket of Australia's captain Aaron Finch

England players celebrate the wicket of Australia's captain Aaron Finch
5 / 6
 

 

Australia's batsman Peter Handscomb is bowled out by England's bowler Chris Woakes for 4 runs

Australia's batsman Peter Handscomb is bowled out by England's bowler Chris Woakes for 4 runs
6 / 6
 

 


First Published: Thu, July 11 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY